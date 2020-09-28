  1. Home
Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's alleged 'drug payments' to be looked into by NCB?

On Saturday, the Narcotics Control Bureau probed Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone over the alleged link in Bollywood drug case. Amid this, a news channel reported that NCB is planning to look into financial payments made by the actresses over the last 3 years.
Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor's alleged 'drug payments' to be looked into by NCB?
Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau over the alleged link with the Bollywood drug case. The actresses were questioned for hours on Saturday, September 26, by the NCB and reportedly, their phones were seized to track more information. Amid this, a new report by Republic TV claimed that Deepika, Sara and Shraddha's payments from the last 3 years may also be looked into by the agency to find how the drugs were allegedly procured by them. 

As per Republic TV's report, Deepika, Sara and Shraddha's payments of the last 3 years will be assessed by the NCB. Further, the news channel reported that NCB may look into the payments made by credit and debit cards by the actresses. As per the news channel's report, the actresses allegedly made payments to Jaya Saha who further made payments to the drug peddlers. Hence, the payments made by Sara, Deepika, Shraddha may be looked into by the agency, as reported by Republic TV. 

To note, Deepika Padukone was quizzed by the NCB on Saturday for over 5 and a half hours. Reportedly, the actress broke down thrice during the probe of the NCB. Further, it was reported that her phone was seized for investigation. It was also reported by Times Now that Deepika allegedly accepted the alleged drug chats with Karishma Prakash where she reportedly discussed 'weed, hash and maal.' 

On the other hand, Sara and Shraddha also were probed by NCB and they both reportedly denied drug consumption. Further, it was reported that Sara admitted to being to close to Sushant Singh Rajput during the probe. On the other hand, it was reported that Shraddha also claimed that she went to Sushant's farmhouse party but denied any drug consumption there. The actresses were not summoned again by the NCB after Saturday. 

Also Read|EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan & Shraddha Kapoor's brand value to suffer due to drugs controversy?

Credits :Republic TV

