Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh summoned by NCB in drugs case

Days after Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh’s name surfaced in the drugs case, the actresses have been summoned by the NCB for a probe.
48255 reads Mumbai Updated: September 23, 2020 06:27 pm
It’s been a couple of weeks since the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the drugs angle in Bollywood in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. While each day is coming with a new revelation in the case, things have further escalated post the arrest of main accused Rhea Chakraborty as names of several Bollywood biggies have cropped up in the matter. To note, celebs like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were also reported to be involved with the drugs nexus.

And now as per the recent update, drugs nexus case has witnessed a major breakthrough today as the Narcotics Control Bureau has summoned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh for questioning. Talking about the same, NCB officer Ashok Jain stated, “As part of our investigation, we issued summons to few people. They are expected to join the probe in the next few days.” It is reported that Deepika is summoned to appear before the agency on September 25 while Shraddha and Sara will be appearing on September 26.

For the uninitiated, Sara and Rakul’s name surfaced in the matter after Rhea, during her investigation by the NCB confessed that the actress did drugs with her and Sushant. On the other hand, Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash’s name emerged recently in connection with the drug angle after the recovery of a few alleged drug chats between the actress and her manager. Ever since then, the ladies have been under the scanner of the agency.

Meanwhile, the media reports also suggested the NCB has also called Simone Khambatta, Karishma Prakash & Shruti Modi for interrogation. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the NCB early this month, will continue to be in custody till October 6.

Credits :Times Now/ANI

