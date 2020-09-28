Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha's phone seized but NCB FORGOT to take signatures?

As per a recent report by a news channel, the Narcotics Control Bureau may have reportedly forgotten to take signatures of Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone on phone seizure documents.

In the latest development being reported by a news channel, the Narcotics Control Bureau may have missed out on taking signatures of A-listers after seizing their phones post questioning. As per a report of Times Now, after , Sara Ali Khan and 's questioning, the NCB seized their mobile phones for forensic analysis. However, as per the Times Now report, they apparently forgot to take signatures of the actresses on the seizure documents. As per Times Now report, the actresses submitted their phones to the agency after a probe.

As per Times Now, the signatures of the actresses were collected today from two actresses after NCB officials got to know about the missing signatures on the papers. However, as per the Times Now report, Sara Ali Khan was not at home. Hence, the NCB reportedly took signatures of one of her staff members on the memo. It was on Saturday that Sara, Shraddha and Deepika appeared before NCB for questioning regarding the alleged drug chats.

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash also was summoned along with the actress for questioning for a second time. Deepika's alleged drug chats with Karishma dated 2017 were under the scanner of NCB where the actress had reportedly discussed 'maal, weed and hash.' As per reports of Times Now earlier, Deepika had allegedly admitted to the chats with Karishma. Further, Shraddha and Sara had also been questioned regarding alleged drug chats. However, both the actresses as per Times Now reports denied the consumption of drugs. As per the India Today report, Sara reportedly agreed to her closeness to Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she denied the consumption of drugs. Further, as per the Times Now report, Shraddha too reportedly mentioned that she visited Sushant’s farmhouse party. However, she reportedly had told the agency that there was no drug consumption and that she left the party before anyone else.

