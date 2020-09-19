Deepika Padukone says '3 days to go' as she teases fans about a surprise amidst shoot for Shakun Batra's film

Deepika Padukone will next feature in Shakun Batra's film alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is currently in Goa for the film's shoot.

After a long hiatus owing to the COVID-19 lockdown, jetted off to Goa a few days back to shoot for Shakun Batra’s upcoming project. Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi also joined her later, who will also be featuring in the yet-to-be-titled film. The actress donned a neon green attire as she made her way to the airport. For the unversed, the team has already begun shooting in Goa, and we hope to get BTS glimpses soon!

As of now, Deepika Padukone has shared a scenic picture on her Instagram handle and captions it as ‘3 days to go.’ She also tags her co-stars and the production team in the same post, leaving fans wondering about the upcoming surprise. Given that the film’s title has not been announced yet, we might as well think that it might be related to the same. And who knows! The fans will be in for a treat of the film’s poster or teaser itself.

Meanwhile, check out her Instagram post below:

Apart from Deepika and Siddhant, the film also features Ananya Panday who made her debut in 2019 with Student of the Year 2. and Apoorva Mehta have bankrolled the film. Moreover, Deepika has yet another project lined up in her kitty which is ’83. The sports drama also features , Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Amrita Puri, Boman Irani, and others in the lead roles. Kabir Khan has directed the movie. Its release has been delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

