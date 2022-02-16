Deepika Padukone says becoming Alisha in Gehraiyaan has been her most 'visceral and delicious experience.

Deepika Padukone did not return to the big screen in theatres after a lull of close to two years, but the actress has managed to stir an equally big storm with her latest OTT release. Her film Gehraiyaan has opened to different reactions and Deepika has been lapping up praises from all corners. The actress played a nuanced and layered portrayal of Alisha in Shakun Batra’s coming-of-age drama that opened to much aplomb.

Deepika Padukone’s nuanced performance has been the talk of the town ever since as the actress stole the show. Goes without saying, Deepika is ecstatic and overwhelmed with the reception she has received for the film.

The actress, in a now-deleted Instagram post, shared different still from the film. Calling it a 'visceral and delicious' experience, Deepika wrote, "The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least! ‘Alisha’ has been my most visceral, indelible and delicious experience as an artist. While I am ecstatic and overwhelmed I am also truly grateful and humbled!”

Ranveer Singh had also showered love on his wifey Deepika for her performance in Gehraiyaan. Sharing a photo, the actor wrote, "Tour de force Transcendent, superlative and sublime! What an absolute masterclass of a performance, baby! Such fine, nuanced and heartfelt artistry! … at your consummate and peerless best in this one! You make me so proud!"

