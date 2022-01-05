Deepika Padukone says ‘Don't be Afraid’ as she drops an encouraging VIDEO on her birthday; WATCH
Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress, clad in a black saree, speaks in length about how we forget about our lives while making a career. She says, "Life is happening while you are making your career and you cannot forget that.” The clip starts with Sanjay Bhansali announcing the award and saying ‘Best actress female goes to my most favourite Deepika Padukone’. The video also shows her different scenes from the films including Bajirao Mastani, Piku, and Tamasha. The actress, in the end, says ‘This is what I do for living’.
The video is captioned as, "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid.And doors will open where you never knew they would…”
Watch the video here:
On the work front, she will be next seen in Gehraiyaan along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday. The makers have postponed the release date and pushed it to next month. It will be witnessing a digital release.
Also Read: Ranveer Singh drops birthday wish for Deepika Padukone in true 'Gehraiyaan' style and it'll crack you up