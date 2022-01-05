Deepika Padukone says ‘Don't be Afraid’ as she drops an encouraging VIDEO on her birthday; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She has turned a year older today and her fans just cannot keep calm. The actress is getting wishes from her fans and celebrities. Even her husband cum actor Ranveer Singh also dropped a wish on Instagram. But amid all this, the actress chose to drop an encouraging video on her Instagram handle. The video is about her perspective on success. She has defined success in her words and we completely agree with her.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the actress, clad in a black saree, speaks in length about how we forget about our lives while making a career. She says, "Life is happening while you are making your career and you cannot forget that.” The clip starts with Sanjay Bhansali announcing the award and saying ‘Best actress female goes to my most favourite Deepika Padukone’. The video also shows her different scenes from the films including Bajirao Mastani, Piku, and Tamasha. The actress, in the end, says ‘This is what I do for living’.

The video is captioned as, "When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while…and the life you you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss…don’t be afraid.And doors will open where you never knew they would…”