Deepika Padukone says her 'biggest giggles' are with Ranveer Singh & Anisha; Reveals her 'most stylish woman'

Actress is one of the superstars who has carved her own name in the industry and well, while doing so, she has made millions of fans across the globe. Often, Deepika's fans love to get more insight into her life and in a recent chat with a magazine, the Fighter star opened up about several aspects. Well, it is not a surprise that her husband and sister Anisha Padukone made it to her list of people who make her laugh out loud.

In a recent chat with Vogue India, Deepika shared insights about her life and tribe. She also opened up about aspects related to style. While talking, Deepika also was asked about what makes her laugh. Instantly, the Piku star thought of her husband Ranveer and sister Anisha along with her buddies and work crew. Not just this, Deepika also was asked about who, according to her, was the most stylish woman in the world. Well, her reply was absolutely endearing as she picked her mother, Ujjala Padukone.

The biggest giggles of my life are with my sister, husband, friends and my glam team. They truly understand me and always make me laugh Deepika Padukone

On being asked what makes her laugh, Deepika revealed that her team, husband Ranveer Singh, sister Anisha Padukone always are there to make her giggle. She said, "The biggest giggles of my life are with my sister, husband, friends and my glam team. They truly understand me and always make me laugh." Further, Deepika picked her mother Ujjala Padukone as the most stylish in the world. She said, "I have always admired my mother’s style. For as long as I can remember, her style has been classic, elegant and something I have always related to. I also find women who are confident and unapologetically themselves extremely stylish and inspiring."

Well, there you have it. For the superstar, her family including Ranveer, Anishka sum up the tribe that makes her smile. The actress has previously also revealed in an Instagram session how close she is to Ranveer and Anisha. In an 'ask me session', Deepika had also told her fans that Ranveer and Anisha would know about her weird talents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika recently completed her shoot for Shakun Batra's untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Besides this, she also has Nag Ashwin's film with Prabhas and Fighter with . She also has been shooting for Pathan with and John Abraham. Deepika also will be seen in Hindi adaptation of The Intern.

