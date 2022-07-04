Deepika Padukone says ‘I’m a married woman now’ after a fan screams ‘We love you’ to her; WATCH

Deepika Padukone is an actress who is the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has left a mark with her stupendous acting skills along with her impressive film choices and her wit has often won hearts several times. However, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is making the headlines today for a video of her which is doing the rounds on social media wherein she gave an epic reply to one of her fans who screamed ‘I love you’ at an event.

In the video, Deepika was dressed in pink coloured ethnic wear with a golden border and embroidery. Her style sense was certainly on point and she did make heads turn with her panache. As she sat on a chair on the stage a fan was seen screaming, “We love you Deepika”. To this, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela actress stated, “I am a married woman now. Behave yourself” and her answer left everyone in splits. For the uninitiated, Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh. The couple tied the knot in November 2018.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s video giving a perfect reply to a fan:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika has some interesting movies in the pipeline. She is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s upcoming movie Project K with Prabhas. Besides, Deepika will also be seen collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time in Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also star John Abraham in the lead and will be releasing on January 25 next year. Besides, Deepika will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. She will also be seen in the Bollywood adaptation of The Intern.

