Deepika Padukone says ‘marry your best friend’ as she dedicates love-filled post to husband Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the hottest couples in the entertainment industry. The couple dated each other for a long time and finally decided to seal the deal in 2018 in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members in attendance. Since then, they have been dishing out major couple goals and even when it comes to social media PDA, Deepika and Ranveer never fail to melt the hearts of their fans. A while ago, the Pathaan actress dedicated a love-filled post to her husband.

Deepika Padukone dedicates love-filled post to husband Ranveer Singh

A while ago, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram Stories to dedicate a love-filled post to her husband-actor Ranveer Singh. She shared a beautiful quote by N'tima. Sharing the quote, the actress tagged Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani actor.

The quote read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with. The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them."

It also said, "Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come. Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark.” Have a look:

Deepika and Ranveer's work fronts

Work-wise, Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of the recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Deepika has Project K aka Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She is also a part of Siddharth Anand's Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

