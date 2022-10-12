Deepika Padukone says people felt she was 'being paid' for talking about depression

Actress Deepika Padukone is currently at the top of her game. She is leaving no stone unturned to achieve new feats every now and then. Recently, Deepika graced the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle 's podcast to discuss mental health. Back in 2015, the actress revealed that she suffered from depression and sought treatment for it. She also said that it was her mom Ujjala Padukone who helped her sail through the difficult phase. During her interaction with Meghan, she spoke about how her story was received by some people. She shared that a lot of people believed that she was sharing her story of struggling with mental illness to promote a film.

Deepika has a non-profit organisation that raises awareness for mental health struggles and helps people in need. While speaking to Meghan on her Archetypes podcast, she revealed that people thought that she was being paid by a pharmaceutical company after she shared her side of the story. Deepika stated, "For most of India, it felt like this huge burden lifted off their shoulders that finally someone acknowledged the fact that, okay, there is something. There is such a thing as mental illness. But with everything good that you do, there'll always be sort of that skepticism. And so there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie, or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles on this. They thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and that I'm now going to start advertising for some sort of medication."

'It changed my life forever'

The Pathaan actress went on to say that she's glad that she went through that experience because it changed her life. Deepika further added, "As difficult as dealing with mental illness was, I'm also grateful that I went through that experience because it changed my life forever. My life then on has been about purpose and what is my purpose? I've had this sort of life and death experience. And when you come out the other side, um, there's so much to be grateful for. And It's no more about what is that paycheck that I'm taking home? It isn't about that anymore. It's about, when I leave this place, when I leave the earth, um, what is it that I can leave behind? And how many lives can I positively impact? I've been on that journey for the last couple of years."

Work front

Deepika is currently busy shooting several films. She will be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Project K with Prabhas and The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. She was seen making a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra.

