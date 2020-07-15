  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh or Anisha are best people to reveal her weird talents; Leaves fans curious

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to conduct an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. In the same, she revealed that Ranveer Singh and Anisha Padukone know all about her weird talents. She also revealed her post lockdown bucket list.
869 reads Mumbai
News,Deepika Padukone,Ranveer Singh,Anisha PadukoneDeepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh or Anisha are best people to reveal her weird talents; Leaves fans curious
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Amid the lockdown, Deepika Padukone is spending time at home with hubby Ranveer Singh. Often, the adorable couple gives fans a glimpse of their quarantine and it leaves everyone swooning. Now, since the Chhapaak star is staying at home, she kicked off an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram to interact with her fans. Many questions were sent to Deepika and one of them included a curious fan asking about the actress’ weird talents. Seeing the same, Deepika had the coolest reply and it is bound to leave fans curious. 

Deepika was asked by a fan, ‘Do you have any weird talents?’ Seeing the same, Deepika was quick to mention her hubby Ranveer and sister Anisha Padukone and revealed that they are the best ones to share details about her weird talents. Deepika wrote back, “My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I’m sure they have quite a few to share!” Further, a fan even asked Deepika about her post lockdown bucket list. 

To this, the Chhapaak star shared that she would fly down to Bangalore to meet her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. Amid the same, the actress has been spending time at home and not heading out at all. 

Here is how Deepika Padukone responded during AMA session:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The film received critical acclaim but did not do well at the box office. Now, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by Karan Johar and slated to release on February 12, 2021. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement