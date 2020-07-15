Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh or Anisha are best people to reveal her weird talents; Leaves fans curious

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to conduct an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session. In the same, she revealed that Ranveer Singh and Anisha Padukone know all about her weird talents. She also revealed her post lockdown bucket list.

Amid the lockdown, is spending time at home with hubby . Often, the adorable couple gives fans a glimpse of their quarantine and it leaves everyone swooning. Now, since the Chhapaak star is staying at home, she kicked off an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram to interact with her fans. Many questions were sent to Deepika and one of them included a curious fan asking about the actress’ weird talents. Seeing the same, Deepika had the coolest reply and it is bound to leave fans curious.

Deepika was asked by a fan, ‘Do you have any weird talents?’ Seeing the same, Deepika was quick to mention her hubby Ranveer and sister Anisha Padukone and revealed that they are the best ones to share details about her weird talents. Deepika wrote back, “My husband or sister would be the best people to answer that! I’m sure they have quite a few to share!” Further, a fan even asked Deepika about her post lockdown bucket list.

To this, the Chhapaak star shared that she would fly down to Bangalore to meet her parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha. Amid the same, the actress has been spending time at home and not heading out at all.

Here is how Deepika Padukone responded during AMA session:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak with Vikrant Massey. The film received critical acclaim but did not do well at the box office. Now, she will be seen in Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film is produced by and slated to release on February 12, 2021.

