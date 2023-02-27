Deepika Padukone says Shah Rukh Khan is at ‘inner peace’ currently; Marvels over his generosity as a co-star

Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, and their on-screen chemistry left fans mesmerized! Post that they worked together in films such as Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. There’s no doubt about the fact that Deepika and Shah Rukh have great on-screen chemistry, and the actors proved it once again in their recently released film Pathaan . The film marked Shah Rukh’s comeback on the big screen after over 4 years. In a recent interview, Deepika talked about her bond with Shah Rukh Khan, and how he has evolved in the last 15 years that she has known him.

While speaking to India Today, Deepika Padukone said that it’s difficult to articulate what makes her bond with Shah Rukh so special, but it is built on respect, trust, love, security and vulnerability. She said that the magic that the audience sees when they are together on screen is something that she and Shah Rukh feel too. “It stems from my gratitude to him. Fifteen years ago, a superstar like him showed immense faith in a rank newcomer, who had no experience or lineage in the film industry, and cast me opposite him without an audition, mind you, that too in a double role. The beautiful part of our relationship is that one handhold or one hug communicates everything that we need to convey to each other,” she said.

When asked how SRK has evolved over the years, Deepika added, “The SRK I know at the current moment is at inner peace. That is something for the younger generation to learn—patience.” Speaking about the lessons that actors can learn from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika said that apart from his resilience, patience, humility and restraint, it is his generosity as a co-star. She said that she hasn’t come across an actor as generous as Shah Rukh. “He understands what is important for a film, and that for a film to work, everyone needs to succeed. Nobody understands and executes it better than him,” said Deepika.