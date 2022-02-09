Deepika Padukone says Shakun Batra must be bored of her same response in Gehraiyaan interviews; Latter REACTS

The makers of Gehraiyaan are leaving no stones unturned to promote the movie ahead of its release. To note, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday. Not taking the theatres route, the romantic drama is set to release on a digital platform on February 11. On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone shared a BTS video and revealed what Gehraiyaan made her realise.

While talking about her film Gehraiyaan in a BTS video, Deepika said, "I mean I have been aware of it, but I think it made me realise even more that people aren't just black and white. And there is a reason why people make the choices they do and it's easy to look at certain choices or decisions in isolation and pass a judgement on it. But when you understand their journey, you understand why they made certain decisions or why they have made certain choices and, automatically, I think it just becomes less judgemental." The actress is on a promotional spree for her film and has appeared in several interviews to promote the Shakun Batra directorial. In the BTS video, Deepika said, “Shakun must be bored of my response because we’ve been sitting together for last three days giving the same interview.” Gehraiyaan director quickly noticed the reel and responded to Deepika. Resharing it on his Instagram handle, he wrote, “Nah.. never bored, cause you say it so well..”

Take a look:

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions & Viacom18 Studios in association with Jouska Films, Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama about complex modern relationships.

