Deepika Padukone says she is nothing like Cocktail’s Veronica in real life: Her uniqueness intrigued me

Deepika Padukone is among the most adored and popular actresses in Bollywood. Having made her Bollywood debut with the film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan, the actress has come a long way in her career. She has quite a diverse filmography to her credit, and has starred in hit movies such as Padmavat, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail, Piku, Bajirao Mastani and many more. In a recent interview, she opened up about the type of roles she enjoys playing in her films. She also talked about her characters in Cocktail and Piku, and what intrigued her to take up the role of Veronica in Cocktail.

In an interview with Grazia India, Deepika Padukone was asked about how she has always played empowered women on screen, and whether she enjoys playing characters that are similar to herself in real life. Deepika shared that while she has played characters that have a bit of similarity, she also loves essaying roles that are different from her personality. “I’ve always played characters that imbibe a little bit of who I am, but I’ve always enjoyed essaying roles that are starkly removed from who I am too. It's about finding a balance in telling a story convincingly,” she said.

Deepika Padukone on her roles in Cocktail and Piku

She further gave an example of her role in Cocktail, and said that she is nothing like Veronica in real life, but it was her uniqueness that fascinated her. “Veronica was nothing like me in real life. She's fiery, feisty and fierce. But deep down, she had an emotional core that longed for love and friendship. Her uniqueness intrigued me. In Piku, I had no frills or crutches to rely on; I had to keep it as authentic as possible,” she added.