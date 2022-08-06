Deepika Padukone says she is at a stage of life where she feels a lot like her film’s character Piku

Deepika Padukone is one of the most successful Indian actresses with a career spanning more than a decade and a half. The actress has been a part of some of the most iconic films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat and has also been a part of path breaking films like Chhapaak, Finding Fanny and Piku in her illustrious career. Meanwhile, recently the actress graced an event organised by The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in association with World Gold Council. The actress attended the event as the Chief Guest along with her sister Anisha Padukone.

Deepika feels a lot like Piku at this stage of life

Meanwhile, during the event, the 36-year-old actress said her titular role in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku holds a special place in her heart. Padukone played the character of a strong-headed ambitious woman Piku Banerjee in the 2015 slice-of-life drama opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who essayed the role of her father, and the late Irrfan Khan. The Padmaavat actress said she and her sister, who is also a professional golfer relate the most to Piku. “There was something very special about the energy in that film. I feel I and my sister (Anisha) are at an age where we are Piku. There is something about Piku that is very special. And that’s one of the movies that keep coming up in conversations. The stage of life that I am at now, that seem to be my most favourite (character),” Padukone said.

The actress further said during the making of the film everyone’s aim was to give their best. “I was aware of the fact that I will be opposite these two incredible people but what makes for great collaboration is when you are not competing with your co-stars and you are really genuinely invested in telling a good story and that’s what we are there to do.”

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Sidharth Anand directorial Pathaan. Her other lined up projects include Sidharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and a cross-cultural Hollywood film mounted on a massive scale.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Deepika Padukone to play Parvati in Brahmastra 2; Will join Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt