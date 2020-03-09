Deepika Padukone says she wants to do something in 2020 apart from The Intern's adaptation & Shakun Batra film

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Deepika Padukone gets talking about her work schedule and all that she might have in store in the time to come. Read on to know.

has been keeping rather busy with all the flying and travelling, be it for events or for her projects. And while the actress has a good line up of films, it turns out, she is looking to add more and there is definitely no stopping her. Fans of DP can rejoice as she has revealed what is her schedule going to look like as far as her work commitments are concerned and it sure looks like something we have all been waiting for.

Deepika has been away for a while now, and talking about her work schedule ahead, she reveals that she will be flying to Sri Lanka soon for her next film with Shakun Batra an adds how that is one reason she is looking forward to celebrating Holi with her family since it will get hectic later. The actress also made another revelation where she said that she is looking to do something apart from Shakun Batra's film and The Intern's adaptation as the latter will go into production at the beginning of 2021, sometime in January.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey and the actress has received a lot of love for her role in the same. Even though the movie did not do very well at the box office, it sure has touched the hearts of many.

