Deepika Padukone says THIS is the reason why she charges a premium for ads with Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are two of the most popular and successful stars in Bollywood. They are also a very powerful couple in the industry. Because of their immense fame, the duo frequently gets requests from several high-profile brands for ad films. It turns out that they charge more when they work together.

Deepika Padukone reveals they charge more for ads as a couple

In an interview with The Week, the Jawan actress was asked if she and Ranveer Singh charge separate rates for advertisements and films together. She said, “Yes, we do charge a premium for when we come together. I think we are positioned quite uniquely. In that, there’s usually an imbalance in a power couple, but not with us. Plus, both of us have started from scratch and it’s something we are very proud of. To achieve success on merit and on one’s own terms makes us special." However, she also revealed that she did not charge any money for doing cameos in Ranveer's two films, 83 and Cirkus.

Deepika Padukone talks about her equation with Shah Rukh Khan

In the same interview, Deepika opened up about her rapport with Shah Rukh Khan. She shared the screen space with him in a special appearance in Jawan. She said, "We are each other's lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other." She further added, "I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.” Deepika made her debut with Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om and later did films like Chennai Express, a song titled Love Mera Hit Hit in Billu and Pathaan.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the action thriller Jawan which turned out to be a major commercial success. She will be next seen in the multilingual science fiction action film Kalki 2898 AD which will release on January 12, 2024. Apart from that, she will also appear in Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter.

