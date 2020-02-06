Deepika Padukone says upcoming film with Shakun Batra is not very light, explores a genre called domestic noir

Deepika Padukone gets talking about working on her upcoming film with Shakun Batra. Read on to find out what she said.

has been a favourite ever since she first made her big Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om, and over the last 13 years that she has been a part of the industry, she has been achieving one milestone after the other. The actress has been doing well not just with her films and the kind of work she has to offer, but now, she has also donned the producer's hat and well, another one is on the way with the official Hindi adaptation of The Internet.

In a recent interview, the actress got talking about her film with Shakun Batra and when asked about doing a light-hearted film after the kind of films she has done so far, DP quipped how the film isn't really light even though the tone of the film is lighter than her last one in terms of inner, emotional turmoil her character goes through. She added how the movie's genre is something that hasn't been explored in Indian cinema and is called domestic noir. She says how even though that is not something that we are familiar with, however, she added how the audience is ready for it as there has been exposed to the genre in multiple ways with OTT content and Hollywood films.

She also spoke about how she has been looking forward to the movie given Shakun's strong point about people and relationships and also added that as an audience and actor, she has enjoyed watching and performing these sort of films including the likes of Piku, Tamasha, and similar films that deal with intricate human relationships.

