Deepika Padukone scolds Ranveer Singh during live with Ayushmann Khurrana; Asks him not to shout

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are indeed the power couple of the industry and they never fail to give major relationship goals to couples.

Think about the most popular couples in Bollywood and and is on top of the list. The power couple enjoys a massive fan following and never fails to grab the eyeballs with their impeccable chemistry. In fact, Ranveer and Deepika are considered to be an epitome of love and they are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. And while we are all stuck in our houses due to COVID 19 lockdown, DeepVeer has been treating the fans with their quarantine moments on Instagram.

Besides, Ranveer, being an avid social media user has also been interacting with his fans quite often these days. However, his recent Instagram live grabbed the attention for a different reason as his wife DP ending up scolding him. Wondering what happened? Well, it happened after Ayushmann Khurrana went live on Instagram this evening and Ranveer had joined him in the conversation. It was indeed a double treat for the fans.

Ranveer’s sleepy eyes were proof that he had just woken up from sleep. During the conversation, Ranveer decided to quit the live and his reason stole the limelight. The Dil Dhadakne Do star revealed that his wife Deepika was scolding him for shouting during the live. “Daant rhi hai, bol rhi hai mai zoom call kr rhi hu chilla mat,” Ranveer had stated.

Although the Bajirao Mastani actress didn’t make an appearance in the live session, her mention did grab the attention and once brought DeepVeer’s adorable chemistry in the limelight.

Take a look at Ayushmann and Ranveer’s conversation during the live:

Ranveer Singh joining Ayushmann Khurrana live on Instagram _

He just woke up pic.twitter.com/OeHQQdSXeM — RanveerSingh TBT | #83 (@RanveerSinghtbt) June 5, 2020

