Deepika Padukone on screen with Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor; With which actor she looks the best? COMMENT

Deepika Padukone has worked with many actors including Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. Her films with Ranveer and Ranbir have been hits and fans have loved her chemistry with both actors. However, we’d like to know from you, with whom Deepika looks the best on-screen? Tell us in the comments.

Among the most popular leading ladies in Bollywood, has managed to make her mark on her own and has given some terrific performances in her films. While her stardom is unparalleled, Deepika has worked with several stars alongside. Among them, if there are two stars with whom Deepika has done several films, and come to mind. With Ranveer, Deepika has been a part of films like Finding Fanny, Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram Leela, Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Their chemistry in Ram Leela set the screens on fire and with Bajirao Mastani too, Deepika and Ranveer managed to leave an indelible imprint on the minds of people. Now, another film that they will be a part of is Kabir Khan’s ‘83 where they play husband and wife on-screen. As Kapil Dev and Romi Dev, fans are excited to see them together in a film where neither of them will die. Apart from Ranveer, if there is another Bollywood star that Deepika has worked with the most, it is Ranbir Kapoor.

The duo has films like Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Bachna Ae Haseeno together. Certain reports have been coming in that Deepika and Ranbir may be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project, Baiju Bawra. While nothing about that has been confirmed, Deepika and Ranbir’s on-screen camaraderie in films like YJHD and Tamasha impressed fans a lot and that alone converted their films into hits.

Amid this, we’d like to know from you, with which star out of Ranveer and Ranbir, do you think Deepika Padukone looks the best on-screen? While Deepika enjoys a massive fan following with both Ranveer and Ranbir, we would like to know with whom you think she looks the best?

Go ahead and tell us in the comments!

