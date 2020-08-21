Deepika Padukone shares charcoal 'FanArt Friday' portrait that is bound to grab your attention

Deepika Padukone shared a mesmerizing artwork of herself done by her fan. The artwork perfectly captured all her features.

is one of B-Town’s most loved actresses and has etched a niche for herself in the industry. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Om Shanti Om actress has been spending her quarantine time with her hubby . The actress who is an avid social media user has also been keeping her fans up to date with her activities regularly and cute posts with hubby Ranveer.

The actress’s social media account is filled with posts of her pampering herself, cooking, organizing etc. But, every Friday the actress has a routine of appreciating her fans by showcasing artwork done by them that captured her the most. This week the actress shared a mesmerizing charcoal portrait of her that was drawn by a fan. The portrait captures the beautiful features of the Chennai Express actress as her hair flows down in tresses. It is bound to capture your attention.

Here is Deepika Padukone's FanArt Friday post:

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story of the artwork and tagged the fan whose artwork impressed her. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid victim survivor. She will next be seen in the Bollywood remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway film ‘The Intern’.

