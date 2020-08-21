  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone shares charcoal 'FanArt Friday' portrait that is bound to grab your attention

Deepika Padukone shared a mesmerizing artwork of herself done by her fan. The artwork perfectly captured all her features.
19204 reads Mumbai
News,Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone shares charcoal 'FanArt Friday' portrait that is bound to grab your attention

Deepika Padukone is one of B-Town’s most loved actresses and has etched a niche for herself in the industry. She is also one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Amid the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Om Shanti Om actress has been spending her quarantine time with her hubby Ranveer Singh. The actress who is an avid social media user has also been keeping her fans up to date with her activities regularly and cute posts with hubby Ranveer. 

The actress’s social media account is filled with posts of her pampering herself, cooking, organizing etc. But, every Friday the actress has a routine of appreciating her fans by showcasing artwork done by them that captured her the most. This week the actress shared a mesmerizing charcoal portrait of her that was drawn by a fan. The portrait captures the beautiful features of the Chennai Express actress as her hair flows down in tresses. It is bound to capture your attention. 

Here is Deepika Padukone's FanArt Friday post: 

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account and uploaded a story of the artwork and tagged the fan whose artwork impressed her. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress was last seen in Chhapaak where she played the role of an acid victim survivor. She will next be seen in the Bollywood remake of Robert De Niro and Anne Hathway film ‘The Intern’. 

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone is fascinated by fans’ enchanting artwork that showcases her beauty in whole other dimension

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement