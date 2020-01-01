Deepika Padukone shares childhood photo to wish fans Happy New Year but her caption steals the show

With hair neatly parted in the centre and donning a moustache for a play or fancy dress competetion, the actress is definitely dressed to impress.

rang in the new year with an adorable childhood photo on Instagram. Joining other stars in wishing their fans, Deepika took to social media on Wednesday and posted a grump picture of herself as a kid. While our guess is as good as yours, Deepika's fancy dress costume definitely makes her look cute. With hair neatly parted in the centre and donning a moustache for a play or fancy dress competetion, the actress is definitely dressed to impress.

The highlight, however, was Deepika's caption which read, "May you always have clarity of thought & action...Happy #2020!" It left many in splits as fans dropped heart, laughing and lit emojis in the comments section. Many others also wished the actress a happy new year.

Check out Deepika's New Year wish below:

Meanwhile, the actress will begin the year on an important note as her film Chhapaak will hit the screens on 10 January. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film's trailer has already created a huge buzz. While the actress did not have a film in 2019, she will be seen in two films this year. Apart from Chhapaak, Deepika will be joining her husband in Kabir Khan's '83 which is slated to release in April 2020. This will be Ranveer and Deepika's first film together since they tied the knot in November 2018. Are you looking forward to Chhapaak? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More