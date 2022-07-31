Deepika Padukone shares dreamy BTS PICS with hubby Ranveer Singh from Mijwan Fashion Show; Take a look

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved Jodi’s in Bollywood. They never fail to give couple goals with their lovey-dovey posts and they never even shy to express their love for each other. Well, recently the stars proved why they are the power couple when they took the ramp together for the first time at the Mijwan Fashion Show 2022. The star couple turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra's Mijwan Fashion Show and managed to leave everyone in awe. Today the actress took to her Instagram handle to share couple of pictures of her and Ranveer from the event and we bet it will leave you loving these two even more.

In the first picture that Deepika Padukone shared, we can see two polaroid images. In one of them Ranveer Singh appears to be screaming in excitement while Deepika wraps her arms around his neck and bends. While in the next picture, Ranveer is in the same pose whereas, Deepika cannot stop smiling. Then comes a picture of her oozing oomph on the ramp. Then we can see her posing with hubby Ranveer, followed by a polaroid image of the actress sitting on a chair. Then there are a couple of images from backstage of the fashion show.

Check out the images:

For the unversed, at the 10th anniversary of Mijwan, Ranveer and Deepika decided to grace the ramp together. Previously, they had walked the ramp individually for Mijwan. But, this time, they came together for a special occasion. Deepika donned a gorgeous white lehenga with extravagant detailing while Ranveer rocked a black and white sherwani. The couple left everyone in awe of their PDA and confidence.

The event was attended by Ranveer's mom Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani. During his walk, Ranveer and Deepika walked up to the former's mom and sister and hugged them. Ranveer even touched his mum and sister's feet during his individual walk. Celebs like Karan Johar, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia and others were present to cheer for the couple's debut on the ramp.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh intensely lock eyes in new PICS as they don stunning embellished outfits​