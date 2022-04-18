Deepika Padukone shares dreamy PICS in ivory saree, asks fans to pick one; Netizens left super confused

Deepika Padukone is one of the most-loved actresses in Bollywood. Fans love to see her pictures on social media. She never misses a chance to share some stunning pictures and videos of her and make her fans go gaga over her looks. The moment the actress shares any pictures of her, fans start pouring love in the comments section. Well, today too the Om Shanti Om actress shared two of her dreamy pictures and asked her fans to pick one.

In the first picture, we can see Deepika Padukone looking flawless in an ivory saree. She has tied her hair in a bun and flaunted her big diamond studs. She has kept one hand on one side of her cheeks and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her long polished nails and her gorgeous face. In the next picture too, we can see her looking breathtakingly gorgeous. The actress in the caption asked her fans ‘1 or 2?’. The netizens were left quite confused by this.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan. She shared screen space with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. She now has the highly-anticipated Siddharth Anand actioner Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. This will mark their first collaboration together. Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

In other news, Deepika was recently honoured with the Time100 Impact Awards. This was the second time the Padmaavat actress has won the prestigious award in her career. She attended the ceremony in Dubai with her hubby Ranveer Singh.

