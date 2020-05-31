Deepika Padukone shares 'first look test' photos with Ranbir Kapoor as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani clocks 7 years

While Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, his co-star Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share some beautiful memories from the film.

For every and fan, today marks a special date on their calendars as the actors' film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani released today. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, YJHD clocks seven long years today and is a beloved film among fans. It was a proven fact as fans even tweeted about the same and #7yearsofYehJawaaniHaiDeewani quickly began trending on social media. While Ranbir is not on social media, his co-star Deepika took to Instagram to share some beautiful memories from the film.

Deepika shared pictures from Ranbir and her's very first look test. The actress also made the post special as she quoted her character Naina Talwar's dialogue. Deepika wrote, "Our very first look test.. ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji #ranbirkapoor #bunny."

In the photos, Deepika and Ranbir can be seen dressed up in their character outfits as Naina and Bunny. While in one photo they can be seen wearing stunning ethnic clothes, in the second photo they can be seen wearing their casual outfits along with two glasses of chai meticulously placed.

Check out the post shared by Deepika Padukone on YJHD's seven-year anniversary:

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains extremely special to many millennials and the film came across as a tale that may remain relevant and relatable even 10 years down the line. On its special day, a fan wrote, "From the vagabond hero in Kabir to the simple sweet next door girl Naina , YJHD gave us characters and moments to remember forever."

Do you hope to see Ranbir and Deepika back on screen? Let us know in the comments below.

