Deepika Padukone shares fun fact about Ranveer Singh as she compares him to a cat for THIS reason

Deepika Padukone shares interesting fact about Ranveer Singh as she compares him to a cat; READ ON

and , post marriage, have been busy with shootings, and promotions and other professional commitments, however, due to the nationwide lockdown, Deepika and Ranveer have been spending ample time together at home. From working out to baking desserts to indulging in self-care, Deepika Padukone has been making sure that her quarantine is productive.

And while yesterday, just like all of us, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lighted a candle to pray for a brighter future which is free of Coronavirus, today, this Padmaavat actress shared a rather interesting fact about hubby Ranveer Singh on Instagram. Well, we all know that Deepika and Ranveer often pull each other’s leg on social media and play cute pranks with each other and in the latest, Deepika shared an ‘Uber Facts’ post on Instagram that declared that cats sleep 70% of their lives and alongside the fact, Deepika compared Ranveer to a cat as she wrote, “So Ranveer Singh in a cat now?” Well, knowing that Ranveer Singh has been sleeping for hours during quarantine, we feel that Deepika is, in a way, to compare Ranveer with cats. Isn’t it?

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Deepika and Ranveer announced that to combat the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, they will be donating to the PM-Cares Fund as the informed on social media, “In times like these, every bit counts. We humbly pledge to contribute to the PM- CARES Fund and hope that you will too. We’re all in this together, and we shall overcome. Jai Hind.”

Check out Deepika Padukone's fun fact about Ranveer Singh here:

