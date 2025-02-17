Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming moment with Fighter co-star Anil Kapoor at event; Kartik Aaryan and Jackie Shroff join: see PICS

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most beloved actresses in B-town, and even a glimpse of her can brighten our day. Recently, the new mom appeared alongside her Fighter co-stars Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Kartik Aaryan at a media event, and we must say—we just couldn’t take our eyes off her!

A fan page dedicated to Deepika Padukone shared a photo of the actress on stage alongside Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Kartik Aaryan at an event. Deepika looked ethereal in a black suit featuring a golden-neck design. The Fighter actress styled her hair in a sleek, neat low hairdo and opted for minimal earrings. Fans are going gaga over her elegant traditional look!

See the post here:

Deepika Padukone recently graced the runway at designer Sabyasachi’s show, held to commemorate his 25th anniversary. This event marked her first appearance on the ramp since welcoming her daughter, Dua, with Ranveer Singh. The actress looked stunning in an all-white ensemble, pairing a shirt and pants with a stylish trench coat.

Since the birth of her daughter, Deepika had taken a break from work, keeping a low profile and sharing glimpses of her motherhood journey on social media. Now that she has resumed professional commitments, fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of her next film.

Deepika and Ranveer Singh became parents to a baby girl on September 8, 2024. About a month later, they officially revealed her name to the world.

On the work front, the couple recently shared screen space in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. The fifth installment in the cop universe also features Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and more in pivotal roles. Up next, Singh is busy working on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar and also has Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 alongside Kiara Advani.

As for Deepika Padukone, she is reportedly set to begin filming for Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!