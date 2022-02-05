Deepika Padukone shares her biggest take away from Gehraiyaan: Have learnt from this film not to judge people

Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie Gehraiyaan is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Helmed by Shakun Batra, the movie also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi and deals with complex human emotions. Interestingly, Gehraiyaan has been creating a massive buzz in the town for its plot and the trailer of the movie has got everyone excited. Amid this, Deepika has opened up on what she has learnt from the Shakun Batra directorial and how did she embrace her character of Alisha in Gehraiyaan

Talking to Mid Day, Deepika stated, “The one thing I have learnt from this film is not to judge [people] because there is always a reason why they do what they do. The minute you understand the emotion or the thought process behind the action, there is automatically empathy”. On being quizzed about if she related with her character in Gehraiyaan, Deepika emphasised that an honest performer has to leave judgement at the door. “There will be times when you may not relate to your character’s ideology or actions. But it’s an actor’s job to do the role with conviction, and make the character believable,” she added.

Interestingly, while Gehraiyaan is creating a massive buzz for its intimate scenes, Deepika has opened up on having an intimate director on the sets which is quite unusual in Bollywood. Sharing her experience, the 83 actress stated, “The way I view it is: I am doing action in Pathan, so I have an action director. I have a choreographer who teaches me what to do in the songs in Padmaavat [2018]. This is the same thing. Intimacy is often misunderstood as physical intimacy between a boy and a girl, but it’s more than that. There were times when Siddhant and Dhairya had to do intimacy exercises together. Shakun would often be a part of these sessions. The workshops helped [build] a relationship among us. It had a lot to do with trust, which is important in a film like this”.

