Deepika Padukone shares her 'Happy Sunday' look ahead of Lockdown 4.0; Check It Out

is making sure to stay positive as states across India gear up to enter phase four of lockdown from May 18 onwards. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share one of her ever-stunning photos and indirectly encouraged her 48 million fans and followers to stay positive and happy. The photo shared by Deepika shows the actress striking a pose for the camera in an all-white outfit with her golden hoop earrings and her perfectly styled hair grabbing all the attention.

Sharing the photo, Deepika kept the caption simple as she wrote, "#happysunday." Fans were quick to express their love for Deepika as they flooded the comments section with multiple heart and love struck emojis. "Happy Sunday to you toooooooo Deepika deedi," wrote one enthusiastic fan.

Check out Deepika's Sunday post below:

Over the weekend, Deepika shared a photo with Aamir in which the Chhapaak star, as a teenager, is seen sitting next to Mr. Perfectionist. She captioned it, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask.. #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan."

