  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Deepika Padukone shares her 'Happy Sunday' look ahead of Lockdown 4.0; Check It Out

The photo shared by Deepika Padukone shows the actress striking a pose for the camera in an all-white outfit with her golden hoop earrings and her perfectly styled hair grabbing all the attention.
36634 reads Mumbai
News,Deepika PadukoneDeepika Padukone shares her 'Happy Sunday' look ahead of Lockdown 4.0; Check It Out
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Deepika Padukone is making sure to stay positive as states across India gear up to enter phase four of lockdown from May 18 onwards. On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to share one of her ever-stunning photos and indirectly encouraged her 48 million fans and followers to stay positive and happy. The photo shared by Deepika shows the actress striking a pose for the camera in an all-white outfit with her golden hoop earrings and her perfectly styled hair grabbing all the attention. 

Sharing the photo, Deepika kept the caption simple as she wrote, "#happysunday." Fans were quick to express their love for Deepika as they flooded the comments section with multiple heart and love struck emojis. "Happy Sunday to you toooooooo Deepika deedi," wrote one enthusiastic fan. 

Check out Deepika's Sunday post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happysunday

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Over the weekend, Deepika shared a photo with Aamir in which the Chhapaak star, as a teenager, is seen sitting next to Mr. Perfectionist. She captioned it, "Major throwback to 1st January, 2000. I was 13 & awkward.I still am. He was having lunch.Curd Rice to be precise.I was hungry, like I always am.But he didn’t offer and I didn’t ask.. #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan."

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 42 minutes ago

Deepuuuu...

Anonymous 2 hours ago

It stinks

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Too bad no comments for poor dp

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement