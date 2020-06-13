Deepika Padukone shares a hilarious meme based on her recent foil mask selfie and we can't stop laughing

Deepika Padukone has shared a trending meme on her social media and much like us, she can't stop laughing either. Check it out.

The Max Pro meme, ideally inspired from the iPhone series has been trending all across the internet and everyone has been putting their humorous side to use with some of the funniest ones. The memes are basically comparing two things that look similar, but don't look similar. And now, the latest meme from this bunch that has our attention courtesy is one that has her latest photo.

Deepika shared the meme on social media and went LOL after seeing it. The video has her selfie from the self-care day while, on the other, there is an Indian sweet called Kaju Katli that has a silver 'parat' on it. And well, we think Deepika's photo is much better, isn't it? Well, we sure think that her self-care day seems to have greater significance, but then the Kaju Katli tastes great! None the less, let's say we love both just as much.

Check out Deepika Padukone's meme here:

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone twinning with father Prakash Padukone in this throwback photo will have your heart

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak, co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie did not do very well at the box office, however, it did receive a lot of applause from the audiences. Up ahead, the actress has multiple films lined up ahead, including '83 with , Mahabharat from Draupadi's point of view, and of course, the Shakun Batra movie.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×