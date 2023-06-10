Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme summing up her banter with Ranveer Singh over plants

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are undeniably among the most popular and adored couples in B-Town. The two never fail to shell out major couple goals each time they are spotted together. Not just that, they also often engage in fun banter on social media- sometimes romantic, sometimes hilarious, that leaves fans swooning over the two. Today, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a hilarious meme in which she tagged Ranveer Singh. Looks like they often engage in some fun banter over buying new plants, and this funny meme sums it up perfectly!

Deepika Padukone tags Ranveer Singh in a hilarious meme about plants

Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories on Saturday, and shared a meme. It shows one person heading towards the pots of plants, while the other person holds them back. "You have enough plants," reads the text above one person, while the other one is seen saying, "But I don't have THESE plants." Considering Deepika Padukone’s love for all things nature and plants, we are assuming it’s the actress who often goes on a spree to buy more plants. She tagged her hubby Ranveer Singh in the meme, hilariously indicating it is he who keeps her from going overboard. Check out Deepika’s Instagram story below.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter, the upcoming aerial action thriller, helmed by the Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will mark her first onscreen collaboration with Hrithik Roshan. She also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Alia Bhatt. The posters of the film were recently unveiled by the makers, and they introduced Ranveer aka Rocky’s family, the Randhawas, and Alia aka Rani’s family, the Chatterjees. The film will release in cinemas on 28th July 2023.

