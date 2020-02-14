Deepika Padukone shares how ‘Cleopatra’ Ranveer Singh pampers himself; He says ‘You’re the reason for my glow’

Valentine’s Day just got mushier as Deepika Padukone dropped a cute glimpse of hubby Ranveer Singh’s spa session and we can’t get over their PDA. Check it out.

As a ritual on Valentine’s Day, Bollywood couples often pen sweet notes for their beloved. However, for and , the special day of love is filled with sharing some cute moments from everyday life. After Ranveer shared a cute video of Deepika rapping to Apna Time Ayega from Gully Boy, Padukone wasn’t behind in sharing an unseen photo of her darling hubby from his spa session. Of course, more than the photo, it was Deepika’s caption and Ranveer’s cute comment that stole the show.

Deepika shared a photo of Ranveer enjoying a spa session. In the photo, the Gully Boy star can be seen lying down with a face mask. Padukone must have clicked the photo sneakily and shared it on Instagram with a cute caption. Deepika wrote, “In other news,Cleopatra is very busy as you can see.. @ranveersingh.” However, the adorable photo was trumped by what Ranveer said to his wifey and we can’t stop gushing over DeepVeer’s PDA on their photos.

(Also Read: Deepika Padukone is Ranveer Singh’s ‘cheerleader’ as she raps Gully Boy’s Apna Time Ayega in a throwback video)

Ranveer credited wifey for being the reason for his glowing skin and wrote, “Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh ... tum ho,” along with a heart emoticon. Seeing the PDA, fans couldn’t stop going gaga over DeepVeer.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer returned last night from their vacay in Sri Lanka. The two were away for a week and Deepika kept sharing mysterious yet adorable ‘his & hers’ series of photos from Sri Lanka. On the work front, both Deepika and Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ‘83 which will hit the screens on April 10, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

Read More