Deepika Padukone shares ‘memories for a lifetime’ with Shakun, Ananya, Siddhanth as they wrap the film

has been on a roll of late and has some interesting projects. Among these, Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled directorial has been among the most talked about movies. And while the team has finally wrapped the shooting, Deepika took to Instagram and shared some BTS pics with the team and touted them as memories for a lifetime.

For the uninitiated, Shakun’s untitled directorial will also feature Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The team had shot the movie near Mumbai and it marked Deepika’s first collaboration with Siddhant and Ananya. Giving a glimpse of her happy moments with the team, Deepika shared pics with Siddhant, Shakun and Ananya from the sets. She had captioned it as, “Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…” Ananya, who got emotional about wrapping the Shakn Batra directorial, took to the comment section and wrote, “Rula Diya I love u guys”. The pictures not just gave a glimpse of the hard work the team had put in for the movie but also dropped hints about the fun they had while shooting together.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s post as she wraps Shakun Batra directorial:

To note, this is the first time Deepika is working with Shakun and she has been all praises for the filmmaker. Talking about him, the actress stated, “It's fantastic to work with someone like Shakun who is just so brilliant. The whole process of the way he directs and the way he gets things out of you as an actor is something that helps us actors really thrive & that's what we look forward to. So honestly, I really couldn't have asked for more”.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant applaud Shakun Batra's speech as they wrap up his film; WATCH