Deepika Padukone shares mental health helplines, highlights importance of emotional well being during crisis

With almost all of India being forced to stay indoors once more due to Covid 19 lockdown, Deepika Padukone highlighted the importance of emotional well being.
Amid the deadly second wave Covid-19 crisis, several Bollywood celebs have come forward to do their bit. From setting up fundraisers to donating medical equipment and oxygen, actors and actresses are making sure they do their bit. On Sunday, Deepika Padukone joined this list as the actress took to social media to share a list of verified mental health helplines. With almost all of India being forced to stay indoors once more due to lockdown, Deepika highlighted the importance of emotional well being.  

Sharing a list of helpline numbers, Deepika put out a list of verified resources. The actress wrote, "As millions of us (me and my family included) strive to stay afloat, let us not forget that our emotional well-being in this current crisis, is equally important! Remember, You Are Not Alone. We are in this together. And most importantly, there is HOPE! #YouAreNotAlone @tlllfoundation." 

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's post: 

Apart from Deepika, Alia Bhatt also teamed up with journalist Faye D'souza for releasing verified resources like hospital numbers across various cities in India. 

Meanwhile, actors like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu among others are using their social media reach to amplify messages and help netizens. 

Over the weekend, the Bollywood industry mourned the demise of actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who passed away owing to COVID 19 complications. In the last year or so, the industry has lost several film personalities making it a rather grim year.    

ALSO READ: Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away at 52 due to COVID 19 complications; Manoj Bajpayee expresses shock

