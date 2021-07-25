Deepika Padukone shares a monochrome PIC; Here’s how hubby Ranveer Singh reacts

There is no denying the fact that is one gorgeous actress. The actress, who has been missing from the silver screen for a long time now, is creating a lot of buzz with the movies that are in her kitty. From 83 with hubby to Pathan with , Deepika will be a part of many exciting projects, and we know that fans cannot wait for them. Well, before she can mark her presence once again on the silver screen, the diva is making sure to take all her fans breath away with her pictures on social media.

Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram handle and posted a beautiful picture of her. It is a black and white picture, and Deepika seems to be standing behind a sheer curtain. The picture is such that one can make out that it is Deepika in it, but still, her face is not clearly visible, and we feel that is the beauty of this click. Well, black and white or colourful, clear or hazy, the Chennai Express actress looks stunning in every picture. The actress did not write anything in the caption but only chose a perfect half-moon emoji. Even her husband, Ranveer Singh, could not stop himself from commenting on her post below.

Check it out:

Ranveer Singh took to the comments section and wrote ‘Gorg’. We absolutely agree with his comment.

Apart from him, many fans posted heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments section. How many hearts for this lovely picture of Deepika Padukone?

