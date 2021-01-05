  1. Home
Deepika Padukone shares nostalgic video on 35th birthday; Says 'journey has been incredible'

Deepika Padukone recently thanked friends, family, fraternity friends and fans for the lovely birthday wishes today with a nostalgic video. Watch it below.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: January 5, 2021 08:47 pm
Deepika Padukone shares nostalgic video on 35th bdayDeepika Padukone shares nostalgic video on 35th birthday; Says 'journey has been incredible'
After a full day of receiving wishes from friends, family and fraternity friends, Global actress Deepika Padukone recently shared an adorable video expressing her gratitude for the warmth she received on her 35th birthday today. Through a heartfelt video on Instagram, Padukone shared glimpses into her childhood, her modelling days and movies she has done. 

 

The video featured stills from her most remarkable movies like Piku, Love Aaj Kal, Om Shanti Om, Cocktail Chapaak and many more. Apart from the movie stills, the video also featured family photographs of the star, with her sister Anisha Padukone and with her father Prakash Padukone. Alongside the vide, DP wrote, “The journey has been nothing short of incredible...& for that, I've got my family, friends and all of you to thank!”

 

In case you didn’t know, Deepika Padukone celebrated her 25th birthday today, and while the details of what she did in the day are pretty much under wraps, we do know that many stars took to social media to wish the actress a very happy birthday and fill her day with warm wishes. Amongst the list are big names are those of Bahubali star Prabhas, her husband Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt who Deepika briefly spent new years with, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif who have both appeared on Koffee with Karan with Padukone and many more. 

 

Credits :Instagram, Getty Images

