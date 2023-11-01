Deepika Padukone shares PICS from fashion event; Ranveer Singh can’t stop gushing over her beauty

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are at it again, stealing the spotlight with their adorable social media banter. Following their much-talked-about appearance on Koffee with Karan 8, Ranveer, the ever-doting husband, couldn't resist expressing his admiration for Deepika's pictures from a recent fashion event.

Ranveer Singh’s reaction to Deepika Padukone’s pictures in a stylish outfit

Deepika Padukone turned heads with her chic appearance at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 31. Sharing her stunning pictures on Instagram, she showcased a dark gray off-shoulder dress paired with long black boots. The actress adorned herself with light accessories, and her flawless makeup complemented her elegant look, completed with a low bun hairstyle.

Ranveer Singh, being the supportive and enamored husband, couldn't contain his admiration. In the comments section of Deepika's post, he playfully wrote, “DATH!” along with a knife and melting face emoji, expressing his sheer appreciation for her beauty and style.

Take a look!

The grand event in Mumbai was a star-studded affair, with Bollywood's crème de la crème making stunning appearances. The glittering guest list included Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and many more.

About Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Koffee with Karan 8 appearance

Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee with Karan, kicked off its eighth season with a bang last week. The dynamic power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, made their first joint appearance on the show. Their candid and honest conversation with the host captivated viewers, revealing intimate details about their dreamy proposal, relationship, and more. As a special treat for fans, Ranveer and Deepika showcased their wedding video on the platform, which was a beautiful and emotional glimpse into the celebrations of their special day.

On the professional front, Ranveer and Deepika are set to share the screen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The much-anticipated cop universe movie has already released their first looks, creating a buzz among fans. The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and more.

