Deepika Padukone shares a quirky video of checking herself after eating birthday cake & it is every girl ever

Deepika Padukone is winning hearts as she shares a beautiful video of herself on social media.

has, undoubtedly, been a social media queen and she sets the internet on fire every time she shares a post. In fact, the diva, who enjoys a massive fan following, doesn’t fail a chance to amaze her fans be it on the silver screen or the social media. Each of her Instagram posts is a rage among fans and leaves everyone drooling over her panache. And once again the Padmavat actress is breaking the internet with a yet another quirky post and it is relatable to every girl.

In the boomerang video, Deepika was seen checking herself in a spoon which she was holding in her hand. Dressed in a beautiful floral outfit, the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela actress looked every bit of stunning as she posed with a pout while looking into the spoon. The diva also gave it an interesting caption and wrote, “Checking myself out after eating birthday cake all week! #birthday #celebration.” Looks like she is referring to husband ’s birthday celebration here.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s quirky video:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Deepika will be seen in Shakun Batra’s yet to be titled project with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Besides, she has also been roped in for the Indian adaptation of Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway starrer 2015 release The Intern. The movie was also supposed to feature in the lead. However, post his demise, the makers are likely to look for a replacement.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×