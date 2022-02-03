Deepika Padukone shares a release update of Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Pathan; Read inside

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her next release Gehraiyaan. The film, which is all over in the news for its song, trailer, and performance, also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles. All three are teaming up for the first time and it seems that fans have already fallen in love with them especially with the on-screen chemistry between Deepika and Siddhant. Well, as the romantic drama is releasing on February 11, the actress also has other films lined for this year like Pathan co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Talking to news agency PTI, Deepika shared some interesting and valuable information about Pathan. The actress said, “We are in the process of finishing Pathan now which should hopefully be released by the end of this year. We have the last schedule left.” Pathan is helmed by Siddharth Anand and this film will mark her fourth collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. She was last seen with him in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, and Happy New Year. There were reports that the actor will be soon resuming the shooting. John Abraham is also part of the film.

After a long gap, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen on screen. He was last seen in Zero which was released in 2018 and starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Atlee. The film features him in a double role and will be shot next year for over 160 days. The actor also has Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

