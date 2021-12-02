Deepika Padukone shares sizzling pics in saree, fanboy Ranveer Singh drops a comment

Time and again, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have dished out major couple goals. The star couple is head over heels for each other and does not shy away from expressing their love in any way. The lovebirds are often seen indulging in adorable PDA on social media while fans swoon over them. Speaking of which, tonight too, Ranveer could help but leave a filmy response on Deepika’s Instagram post, after the actress shared a slew of black and white pictures looking gorgeous as ever.

A few moments back, Deepika Padukone took to her official Instagram space and dropped a gallery of monochromatic photos in a saree. It’s no surprise that the Padmaavat actress exuded royalty and grace as she struck several poses in front of the camera. While she wowed her millions of fans on the gram, her pictures also wooed hubby Ranveer, as he could not help but leave a comment on her post. The Gully Boy actor channeled his filmy persona as he complimented Deepika with a line from the song ‘London Thumakda’ from the film Queen. Ranveer wrote, “DATH hi hog’yiiiii,” followed by a slew of pink hearts with arrows emojis.

Take a look:

On the work front, the husband-wife-duo has interesting films lined up. Ranveer will soon be seen starring in the sports drama 83, where he will share screen space with Deepika for the fourth time. Apart from this, Ranveer has Cirkus, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Coming to Deepika, the actress will feature in Shakun Batra’s yet-to-be-titled-film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Apart from this, Deepika has Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

