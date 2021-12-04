Deepika Padukone shares a special 'Husband appreciation post' for Ranveer Singh & it spells LOVE

If there is one couple whose photos speak volumes about their love for each other, it is Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Whatever they may be doing, DeepVeer never fail to make time and appreciate each other publically and well, it looks like Ranveer just left Deepika in awe. On Saturday morning, Deepika kicked off her day by sending out an appreciation for Ranveer in a sweet post on social media. Seeing her post, fans certainly were in awe of the couple.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika shared a note especially to appreciate her husband Ranveer. From her note, it seemed like Ranveer had helped her learn something. Deepika's note read, "nothing is more attractive than a man who teaches you things without making you feel like you're dumb for not knowing it already." With this, Deepika wrote, "#HusbandAppreciationPost @ranveersingh." Well, this certainly has left fans gushing over Deepika and Ranveer and now, we wonder how Ranveer would react to his wife's love.

Take a look:

Recently, when Deepika shared photos in a gorgeous black saree, Ranveer had dropped a sweet comment on it and left netizens in awe of how he appreciates his ladylove. This time, Deepika went ahead and shared a special post for Ranveer. The two celebrated their 3rd Wedding anniversary in Almora and later, shared photos on social media. The cute photos of the two hanging out, chilling in the hills with locals had gone viral last month.

Meanwhile, currently, Ranveer is in New Delhi for the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jay Bachchan. Karan Johar is directing the film currently. Deepika, on the other hand, will feature in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Also Read|Ranveer Singh cheers on wife Deepika Padukone as she officially announces second Hollywood project