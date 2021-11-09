Deepika Padukone shares a special video montage as Om Shanti Om completes 14 years; Watch now

Actress Deepika Padukone, who has come a long way in her career, has completed 14 years in Bollywood on Tuesday. Her debut film Om Shanti Om, opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had released on November 9. Farah Khan's directorial became a blockbuster at the box office. To mark the occasion, the actress took to her social handle and shared a special video montage. The video features her, Shah Rukh Khan and the popular song ‘Teri Nazaron Ne Dil’. Fans of the actress also took to social media to share their excitement.

The hashtag #14YearsOfDeepikaPadukone became one of the top trends on Twitter amassing thousands of tweets. In the film, Deepika was seen in a double role. Coming back to the video shared by the actress, it shows her and Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic scenes from the film. Om Shanti Om is a story that revolves around a struggling actor who falls in love with a top star Shantipriya. She is killed by a scheming producer but the two will meet years later in a tale of reincarnation. Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade and Kirron Kher played pivotal roles in the film.

The film won several awards. At 53rd Filmfare Awards, it received 12 nominations, winning for Best Female Debut and Best Special Effects, and also won the National Film Award for Best Production Design.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Fighter along with Hrithik Roshan.

