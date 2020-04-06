Deepika Padukone shares a throwback picture with her childhood friends and it is beyond adorable

Deepika Padukone shares a childhood picture with her friends. Can you spot the actress?

has been treating her fans during the quarantine with some adorable throwback pictures. Every day the actress has something or the other to bless our Instagram feed and cheer us up amidst the lockdown. Just a while ago, Deepika Padukone shared a childhood picture of herself with her friends and it is hard to guess who is who. The three kids look absolutely adorable in the picture as they are seen munching together.

The little munchkins, Deepika, Aditya, and Divya are sitting on the floor cross-legged as the trio is probably savouring their lunch. One of the kids is dressed in a blue t-shirt and black shorts. The other one is seen in floral attire and the third one is striking a pose in a white outfit. Can you spot the actress? Look closer! The little girl sitting in between the other two kids is Deepika herself. Must say, born a true poser!

Check out the picture:

A few days ago, beau had also shared a throwback picture of himself reminiscing his honey-suckle childhood days. Dressed in a black dungaree, Ranveer looked super cute posing with his sister in the picture. Many fans dropped heart emojis on his post and filled his comments section with love. Both, Ranveer and Deepika have been keeping us hooked on to their Instagram profiles and seems like they plan to continue to do so throughout the lockdown.

