Deepika Padukone shares unseen photos with Ranbir Kapoor as she celebrates five years of Tamasha

As Tamasha completes 5 years of its release, Deepika Padukone celebrated the milestone by dropping some unseen pictures with Ranbir Kapoor. Check out her post below.

and starrer Tamasha is one of the most loved films when it comes to their ardent fans. The Imtiaz Ali's directorial, which had clocked five years yesterday, is still remembered for its songs and of course for Deepika and Ranbir’s sizzling chemistry. Yesterday, the Piku star celebrated the milestone in a special way and recalled the fond memories. The stunning actress had changed her Instagram and Twitter profile picture to a photo of herself with Ranbir from the film and also shared a few fan arts to celebrate the milestone. She had also changed her name on social media to Tara.

And now, going by the actress’s recent social media post, it looks like she is not yet done as today she has dropped some unseen pictures with the Barfi actor. Taking to her Instagram handle, the Om Shanti Om star shared a series of pictures while cherishing the old memories. In one of the photos, the diva can be seen filming a scene with Ranbir, while another photo showed her at her candid best. The post was captioned as, “#5YearsOfTamasha #5YearsofTara @imtiazaliofficial #RanbirKapoor.”

Check out Deepika’s Padukone’s post.

On a related note, yesterday #5YearsofTamasha trended on the micro-blogging site Twitter as netizens celebrated the milestone. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also featured Javed Sheikh, Himanshu Sharma, Vivek Mushran and Piyush Mishra among others in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi,. The actress is currently busy shooting for the same and is often spotted in Mumbai post wrapping up the shoot.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

