Deepika Padukone shells out fitspiration as she confesses she 'loves' to start her day with a workout; WATCH

Deepika Padukone surprised her fans today with a 'Q n A' session on social media. In the same, she revealed the one thing she loves to do every day and that turned out to be a workout.

is among the stars who never fails to leave her fans inspired. With her stellar on screen performances, Deepika has clearly made a place for herself in people's hearts and proved that she was meant for Bollywood. She often gives fans a peek into her life via social media and recently, she did the same in a 'Q n A' session on Instagram where she interacted with fans via the same. A fan asked her what she loves to do every day and her answer proves her love for fitness.

Deepika responded in a video and said that she loves to start her day with a workout. She expressed that she fails to do it 6-7 days a week and that she tries to do it atleast 3-4 times in one week. In the video, while sharing the same, Deepika is seen relishing her lunch with her team and we couldn't help but wonder if she was enjoying Rasam and Rice that she had revealed to be her favourite a few days back in a video. A fan also asked her what is the first thing she does when she wakes up in the morning.

In her reply, Deepika responded that she turns her alarm off. On being asked to add to it, Deepika blushed with a smile and left the question there.

Take a look at Deepika's reply:

While @deepikapadukone is busy answering all her fans questions, we see someone videobombing her Q n A sesh#DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/6bQ3rB96KQ — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika has her calendar filled as she has five big films lined up. In a recent chat, she even confirmed that she is a part of starrer Pathan. Besides this, she also has a film based on Mahabharata where she plays Draupadi. Deepika also is a part of Prabhas starrer that is helmed by Nag Ashwin. Recently, she announced her film with titled 'Fighter.' On the other hand, she is currently working on Shakun Batra's untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Also Read|WATCH: Deepika Padukone says she's more fond of baking than cooking, reveals cookies are her strength

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Share your comment ×