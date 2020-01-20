Deepika Padukone shells out ‘school girl vibes’ in a trench coat and skirt and gives us a lesson in chic style

Deepika Padukone stunned in a chic look for her latest outing. The Chhapaak star left the internet swooning as she donned a skirt with a trench coat. Check it out.

Very few actors in Bollywood have a sense of style that resonates with everyone and often sets trends for young girls and boys to follow. However, when it comes to , her fashion sense is such that one can call a combination of chic and playful. From nailing cool pantsuits to slaying in a saree, Deepika always manages to grab the attention with her style and it surely becomes the talk of the town. All through Chhapaak promotions, Deepika’s looks remained in limelight.

On Monday, the Chhapaak star’s team shared some stunning photos of Deepika as she dolled up for an event in Switzerland. In the photos, Deepika can be seen transformed into a fashionista as she stunned in a grey trench coat with a printed skirt and striped white and green shirt. Deepika’s hair was styled perfectly in a neat ponytail with side partition that lent her more charming look. Along with it, Deepika opted for white socks with heels and her makeup was kept natural.

The gorgeous star left the internet swooning with her chic look and fans couldn’t get enough of her overall ‘school girl’ charm. From Sophie Choudry to ’s stylist, all loved the Chhapaak star’s look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika’s recent release, Chhapaak has got rave reviews from critics. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, the most known acid attack survivor. It also stars Vikrant Massey as Amol who falls in love with Malti played by Deepika. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak’s trailer left fans impressed and Deepika’s look as Malti become the talk of the town. Gulzar’s penned song, Chhapaak, too won hearts as it perfectly summed up how one splash changed the lives of acid attack survivors. Deepika turned a producer with Chhapaak.

