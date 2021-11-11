Deepika Padukone, Shibani Dandekar, Abhishek & others shower 'LOVE' as Zoya Akhtar announces 'The Archies'

Thursday began with a great piece of news for Zoya Akhtar's fans as the director announced her next film to be a coming of age, musical drama, The Archies. The film will be a desi take on the Archies Comics. Characters from the comics Betty, Veronica, Archie and Jughead will be adapted in the Indian setting. As soon as Zoya announced it, celebs began rooting for her. From Deepika Padukone, Shibani Dandekar to Abhishek Bachchan, all began showering love on Zoya.

Taking to the comment section of Zoya's post, Deepika dropped a heart eyes emoticon and wrote, "LOVE". On the other hand, Shibani also wrote, "So Cool" as she rooted for Zoya. Abhishek Bachchan also went on to cheer for his friend and dropped 'Hi5' emojis. Navya Nanda dropped a heart emoticon in the comments. Amrita Arora, Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey also reacted and showered love on Zoya's next directorial. Zoya shared an interesting comic strip to announce the film.

Take a look:

To note, reports have been coming in that The Archies will star three debutante star kids of Bollywood. This includes Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Pinkvilla also had reported that Suhana and Agastya will be debuting in Zoya's Netflix project. Zoya, however today, did not announce the cast but only revealed the name of the film. The film announcement also revealed that The Archies will directly release on Netflix and not in theatres. The announcement has left fans of the director excited for her next project.

