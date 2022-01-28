Deepika Padukone in short bodycon dress is the black heart emoji in real life; See fiery PICS

Deepika Padukone fans hold your breath and be ready to be blown away with her looks. The actress is driving her fans crazy off late with the looks she is flaunting for every promotional event of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan. Deepika along with her co-stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi has been on a promotional spree and fans have been on the edge of their seats ever since the trailer of the film has released. Well, Deepika took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures of her looking super hot in a black mini dress and oozes out hotness in every frame.

In the first picture, we can see Deepika Padukone redefining hotness as she stands tall in the frame. She is wearing a black coloured velvet bodycon mini dress with one shoulder off. The actress is wearing a long shiny golden earring and has donned a wet hair look that makes her look even sexier. DP has completed her look with a tie around the ankles, black pointed heels. The next picture is a close up of her face that shows her perfectly done smoky eye makeup. The last picture has her posing with a sultry look into the camera and we bet you will skip a heartbeat after looking at these pics.

Take a look:

Talking about Gehraiyaan, from the trailer, the film looks like the story focusing on the complexities of life, relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal. Viewers have mostly liked the trailer and are waiting with bated breath to find out how the stories of all these characters finally unfold.

