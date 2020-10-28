  1. Home
Deepika Padukone showers birthday love on her Padmaavat co star Aditi Rao Hydari; Take a look 

Deepika Padukone wishes Aditi Rao Hydari on her birthday. She shared a picture of Aditi on her Instagram story.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: October 28, 2020 07:16 pm
Deepika Padukone showers birthday love on her Padmaavat co star Aditi Rao Hydari; Take a look 
Bollywood’s Mastani Deepika Padukone made sure that Aditi Rao Hydari’s birthday was a memorable affair. The ‘Om Shanti Om’ actress took to social media to send out heartfelt birthday wishes to her Padmaavat co-star. Taking to her Instagram story, Deepika posted a picture of Aditi writing, “Happy Birthday. May you be blessed with happiness and more.”  The birthday girl responded to Deepika’s super sweet birthday wish by sharing the same picture.

Alongside the picture, Aditi wrote, Mmwahh Thank You.” Well, since morning birthday wishes have been pouring in for Aditi Rao Hydari, as she turned a year older today. 
Talking about Aditi and Deepika’s bond, the two share a great rapport with each other. Both have worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmaavat. While Deepika essayed the lead role of Rani Padmavati, the Rajput queen, Aditi was seen in the role of Mehrunisa, the first wife of Alauddin Khilji played by Ranveer Singh.

Host of B-Town celebrities including designer Manish Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Huma Qureshi, Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza among others have sent out birthday wishes to the star. Not just Aditi’s B-Town friends, her loyal fans too have flooded Twitter with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Check Out Deepika Padukone’s Instagram Post:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a lot of good projects in her kitty. The 34-year-old actor will be seen in Shakun Batra's next project alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also a part of Kabir Khan’s directorial 83. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem and Punjabi actors Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu. The upcoming sports drama will depict the journey of cricketer Kapil Dev and Indian cricket team's journey during the World Cup of 1983.

Credits :Deepika Padukone Instagram

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Beautiful Deepika with a beautiful soul. Happy birthday Aditi Rao Hyudari! May God bless u!

