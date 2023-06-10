Deepika Padukone showers love as Vin Diesel shares post for her: 'She brought me to India...'

Deepika Padukone is one of the most talented actresses of Bollywood, and has been a part of a number of Hindi blockbuster films. In 2017, Deepika also made her Hollywood debut in the action flick xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, starring Vin Diesel. Deepika was seen as Serena Unger in the movie, while Vin Diesel played Xander Cage. Vin Diesel recently shared a still from the movie on Instagram featuring him and Deepika. He also penned a special message for her!

Vin Diesel’s message for xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone

On Saturday, Vin Diesel took to his Instagram account to share a throwback picture featuring himself and Deepika. In his caption, he wrote that the actress brought him to India, and that he loved it! “ “Spirit lead me…She brought me to India and I loved it. All love, always,” read Vin Diesel’s caption. Fans of both stars have been liking the post and leaving positive comments on the post. Deepika also shared Vin Diesel’s post on her Instagram story, and shared a gif with multiple hearts.

During the promotion of the movie, Vin had accompanied Deepika on a brief tour of India. It was on the sets of the movie that Vin and Deepika developed a friendship that they hold to this day. Since then, the duo has been publicly appreciative of each other.

A year following their film’s release, Deepika made it to Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018. Congratulating the actress, Vin wrote a heartfelt note saying "Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She's not just here to represent India; she's here to represent the world." He recalled that when Deepika came in to read for one of the Fast and the Furious films, he knew instantly that he was in the presence of someone very special. He said that there was a ‘synchronicity, synergy, a chemistry’ as soon as she entered the room, and that it promised great things to come. While her schedule didn’t work out for the film, she was the first role they cast in xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

